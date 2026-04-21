Roy to retire as Mack Trucks president, Lirmann named successor

Stephen Roy will retire as president of Mack Trucks and head of Group Trucks North America after nearly 25 years with the Volvo Group.

He will be succeeded by Wilson Lirmann, currently head of Volvo Trucks Latin America, effective Aug. 1.

(Photo: Wilson Lirmann)

Roy has held a range of senior leadership roles across the Volvo Group’s truck and construction equipment businesses. He has led Mack Trucks for the past three years, a period the company says focused on strengthening its position for future growth in North America.

“I am deeply grateful for Stephen’s contributions over the years,” said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of Volvo Group, in a news release. “In his different roles, Stephen has driven the platform for continued growth in North America, reinforcing our regional strategy and setting us up well for the next phase.”

Lirmann has led Volvo Trucks Latin America and the group’s regional Latin American business for nearly a decade. He brings experience across multiple areas of the truck business and has held several leadership roles within Volvo Trucks.