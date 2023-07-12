Rumsey replacing Linebarger at helm of Cummins board

Jennifer Rumsey will lead Cummins’ board of directors, succeeding Tom Linebarger who is retiring as executive chairman and chairman of the board effective July 31.

Rumsey has been on the board of directors since February 2022 and has served as president and CEO since August 2022. During more than two decades with the engine manufacturer she has held roles including chief technical officer, president of the components business, and chief operating officer.

“Her strategic vision for Cummins, centered on delivering solutions that meet our customers’ needs while reducing our impact on the environment, will help lead our company in the transition to a decarbonized future,” Linebarger said in a press release

“On a personal note, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for the privilege of being part of this remarkable company for the past 30 years. I am delighted to pass this role to Jennifer and firmly believe that she is the ideal leader to guide Cummins at this important time.”

Rumsey described Linebarger as an extraordinary leader and mentor.

“When I became CEO one year ago, I said that we would continue to put people at the center of everything we do, and I am proud to say that our dedicated employees continue to work tirelessly to ensure we remain on course for our ambitious goals as a company,” she said. “At the top of that list is our commitment to Destination Zero, our strategy to achieve a zero-emissions future, power our customers’ success, grow our business and deliver strong returns to our investors.”

During 10 years as chairman and CEO, and executive chairman in the past year, Linebarger led Cummins as it grew revenue from $17.3 billion to a record $28.1 billion. Cummins also established its Accelera zero-emissions business segment, and acquired Meritor among other businesses.

Rumsey holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and a master of science in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.