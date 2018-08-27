Ryder names 2018 Top Tech winner

MIAMI. Fla. – Ryder System has named Christopher Barnett its 2018 Top Technician.

Barnett won the company’s Top Tech Recognition Program for North America last week. The contest, designed to identify, recognize, and reward Ryder’s top performing truck maintenance technicians, hosted its competition final at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Barnett previously won the Ryder Top Tech Competition in 2009, and he was previously crowned the American Trucking Association’s (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council National Technician Skills Competition Winner (TMCSuperTech) in 2012.

Barnett took home a US$50,000 prize.

“Ryder’s technicians are fully equipped to deliver the best service in the industry,” said Robert Sanchez, Ryder chairman and CEO. “Congratulations to Chris Barnett for earning this year’s Top Tech honor. The dedication Chris has shown to his craft is inspiring, and it demonstrates why our customers trust Ryder to provide unparalleled customer service and vehicle uptime they can rely on. Each year, Top Tech gives our technicians a chance to showcase their expertise and be recognized for their contributions that allow Ryder to provide the greatest level of flexibility and uptime in the industry.”

After advancing through three increasingly challenging rounds of written and hands-on tests, the following eight finalists, including Chris Barnett, competed for the top honors in the final competition:

Christopher Barnett of Kentucky,

David Berdovich of Illinois,

Ken Bilyea of Canada,

James Carlson of Oregon,

Robert Cooper of South Carolina,

Rick Morra of California,

Wade Robinson of Canada, and

Alan Schmidt of Massachusetts

The Top Tech finalists went head-to-head in a series of 10 rigorous skill tests, including vehicle electronics, preventive maintenance, and air conditioning. In addition to a $10,000 cash prize, these finalists were rewarded for their hard work with a week of fun in San Antonio.

“Top Tech continues to be a successful celebration of the best technicians in the industry,” said Dennis Cooke, President of Global Fleet Management Solutions, Ryder. “We are extremely proud of the unparalleled technical skills and workmanship of all our Ryder techs and are inspired by their dedication to continue learning. Congratulations to Chris Barnett and to all the finalists who make it clear why our customers trust Ryder to provide them with service they can rely on.”