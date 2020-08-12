Saskatchewan and Alberta trucking associations partner on training

CALGARY, Alta. – The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) and Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) have entered into a partnership to harmonize training programs for their members.

Under the agreement, the AMTA is customizing courses for delivery to Saskatchewan’s commercial transportation industry. The AMTA, working with STA, has adapted instructional materials and assessments to align with Saskatchewan’s legislative needs and practices, the associations announced.

“This is a significant step in standardizing best practices through harmonized training,” said Erik Sherman, director of injury reduction, training and COR at the AMTA. “Carriers operating interprovincially will directly benefit from a consistent approach to training, while our associations set an example of inter-jurisdictional cooperation in support of safer workplaces.”

“We are excited to announce our partnership with the AMTA in collaborating to bring exciting new programs to our carriers,” added Susan Ewart, executive director of the STA. “This creates a new standard for collaboration in industry led education and safety and paves the way for STA to offer COR certification to our members. We look forward to what this partnership will bring to Saskatchewan and I want to thank the AMTA for helping us achieve this goal.”