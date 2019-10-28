Scania, Navistar explore Canadian mining sector

SODERTALJE, Sweden – Scania is teaming up with Navistar to offer vehicles and services for mining operations in the Canadian market, the Swedish manufacturer announced Monday.

The parties plan to bring a limited number of Scania heavy-duty off-road trucks for trials by selected operators in late 2020.

“The cooperation entails using Scania’s deep knowledge of mining vehicles, consulting services and lean operational support in combination with Navistar´s dealer network, after sales and service capability,” Scania said.

The aim is to provide world-class support to global customers in the mining sector and trucks for heavy haul, general goods transport, fuel delivery, water delivery and personnel transportation.

More than 10,000 Scania heavy-duty trucks are in service in mining operations worldwide.

“Our trucks and services together with Navistar’s well-established international truck sales and service network have the potential to also make our cooperation a win-win for Canadian mining operators,” said Alexander Vlaskamp, senior vice-president and head of trucks at Scania.

“Demand from the mining market is changing,” said Persio Lisboa, executive vice -president and chief operating officer at Navistar.

“Working with Scania as a partner will help us rapidly achieve scale in addressing this unique market segment with comprehensive and powerful solutions.”

Both parties will seek regulatory approval through the appropriate agencies in Canada to deliver the Scania trucks, Scania said.