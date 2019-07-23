Schneider wins major security award

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Transportation and logistics services provider Schneider has won a major award for its rigorous security practices.

The company is the recipient of CargoNet’s Best in Cargo Security Award in the large carrier category.

In choosing the winner, CargoNet considered various factors including the willingness and ability to commit resources to security; deployment of standard operating procedures and best practices; and the extent of utilization and support for the CargoNet program.

In 2018, Schneider said, it attained a 99.9999% theft-free delivery rate.

“All Schneider drivers keep their skills sharp through comprehensive theft-prevention training during drivers’ onboarding and then in quarterly training sessions throughout their entire career,” said Terry Wood, Schneider’s corporate security manager.

CargoNet praised Schneider’s record.

“The ratio of losses versus the amount of loads they haul is nothing short of impressive, and we are pleased to provide Schneider with CargoNet’s Best in Cargo Security Award,” said Steven Lang, a manager at CargoNet.

CargoNet helps prevent cargo theft and improve recovery rates through secure information sharing among victims, their business partners and law enforcement.