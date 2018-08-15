Schulz appointed to Navistar Board of Directors

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar International announced recently Christian Schulz has been named to its board of directors.

Schulz replaces Matthias Gründler, who previously resigned from the Navistar board after serving more than a year as a director. Schulz has been appointed to the board’s finance committee. Schulz is currently the CFO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus, soon transforming into Traton AG, and was previously in charge of corporate development, strategy and M&A at the company since January 2017.

“We look forward to Christian’s contributions to the Navistar board of directors. His automotive and truck experience and knowledge will be of great value to our board and to Navistar management,” said Troy A. Clarke, Navistar chairman, president and chief executive officer. “I also want to personally thank Matthias Gründler for his distinguished service to our company. He played a key role in establishing Navistar’s global alliance with Volkswagen Truck & Bus and in overseeing the alliance’s strong progress. His knowledge, dedication and expertise have been invaluable to Navistar.”