Sharp Transportation pulling for Unbeatable Warriors

Sharp Transportation continues to use its trailers to support charitable causes, with the latest wrap promoting Unbeatable Warriors.

The volunteer-led initiative combines programs in resilience, mental toughness, and functional fitness that will also raise funds and awareness for Canada’s Little Warriors organization. Little Warriors focuses on the awareness, prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse.

(Photo: Unbeatable Warriors)

The fleet headquartered in Cambridge, Ont., has previously used trailer graphics to promote messages in the fight against human trafficking, and to encourage Canadians to help “flatten the curve” in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Details about the latest initiative are delivered through a QR code on the barn doors. And the graphics come courtesy of Big Rig Wraps Transport Truck Advertising and Turbo Images.