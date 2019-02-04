Sheehan’s Truck Center wins Volvo’s Canada Dealer of the Year award

DUBLIN, Va. — Volvo Trucks has awarded its top dealers for 2018.

The 2018 Canada Dealer of the Year was presented to Burlington’s Sheehan’s Truck Center. The award for top dealer for 2018 in North America went to General Truck Sales of Mincie, Indiana, and the 2018 Mexico Dealer of the Year is Tractoautobuses Del Norte S.A. de CV of Chihuahua.

“General Truck Sales consistently proves to be one of Volvo Trucks’ best all-around performing dealers and 2018 was no exception,” said Bruce Kurtt, senior vice president of U.S. sales for Volvo Trucks North America. “Dealer principal Steve Bassett and the whole General Truck Sales team’s continued commitment to customer success is unmatched in the industry and they are the ultimate ambassadors of the Volvo brand.”

Volvo Trucks’ 2018 Dealer of the Year award recipients include: