Simard appoints four senior managers
BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, Que. — Simard Suspensions president David Tremblay has announced a series of executive appointments.
He has named Philippe Gonzalez engineering manager; Dominic Lavoie sales manager; Paul Septier business development manager and Georges Cloutier special projects manager.
Tremblay said the company is still making more investments despite the adverse situation.
“During the past year, despite the pandemic affecting all of us, we went forward with a new branch opening, consolidated our international partners network, and implemented new technologies within the company,” he said.
“For our clients, we also adapted our Dramis truck with a self-driving software. We are also working on our first hybrid electric conversions.”
He said the company is gathering the best team to make its business transformation a big success.
Simard Suspensions designs, manufactures and installs suspension and steering systems for various truck applications.
It also offers end-to-end heavy truck conversion and equipment installation services.
The company was established in Baie-Saint-Paul in 1935. It has 180 employees.
