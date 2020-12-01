Simard appoints four senior managers

BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, Que. — Simard Suspensions president David Tremblay has announced a series of executive appointments.

He has named Philippe Gonzalez engineering manager; Dominic Lavoie sales manager; Paul Septier business development manager and Georges Cloutier special projects manager.

Simard Suspensions president David Tremblay. (Photo: Simard)

Tremblay said the company is still making more investments despite the adverse situation.

“During the past year, despite the pandemic affecting all of us, we went forward with a new branch opening, consolidated our international partners network, and implemented new technologies within the company,” he said.

“For our clients, we also adapted our Dramis truck with a self-driving software. We are also working on our first hybrid electric conversions.”

He said the company is gathering the best team to make its business transformation a big success.

Simard Suspensions designs, manufactures and installs suspension and steering systems for various truck applications.

It also offers end-to-end heavy truck conversion and equipment installation services.

The company was established in Baie-Saint-Paul in 1935. It has 180 employees.