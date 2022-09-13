Simard Suspensions donates $150K to sports arena
Simard Suspensions has become the main sponsor of the Luc and Marie-Claude arena in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., contributing $150,000 to improve the sports facility.
The donation will benefit the local minor hockey league and figure skating teams, as well as various projects for the entire population.
“Simard Suspensions has always supported local initiatives promoting physical activity and healthy living. These actions aim to give back and encourage the development of our city and our region. We are proud to maintain this commitment, which will benefit to our youth and entire community,” said David Tremblay, president of Simard Suspensions.
