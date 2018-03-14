SmartDrive unveils new Transportation Intelligence Platform

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – SmartDrive Systems launched its Transportation Intelligence Platform and SR4 hardware this week during a virtual press conference.

According to SmartDrive, the platform is the first video-based solution capable of convergence. The system fuses data from all systems, all sensors, and the operating environment. SmartDrive says the new platform will help commercial fleets improve safety and efficiency, and manage new business challenges.

The SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform includes new SR4 hardware, new triggering and risk identification, new analytics powered by SmartDrive SmartIQ, and a best-in-class video safety program. The platform ensures fleets can understand driver readiness as vehicles become more autonomous.

“(This platform) was built as a platform for our fleets and drivers for whatever their future might hold,” said Mark Freitas, v.p. product management and review operations at SmartDrive. “We know as we go in, we’re preparing a platform that’s not just relevant today, but 10 years out in the future.”

The new SR4 hardware was designed with the latest computer power and technology, with high-definition video and data. The cameras (both road- and interior-facing) that are part of the system, are significantly smaller (to minimize driver distraction), and there is a separate sensor bar to allow more flexibility in where the cameras are placed.

The SR4 is also more compact. SmartDrive says the product is less than half the size of its predecessor, the SR3.

“That small design, we think is so important, when you think of challenges facing fleets today, one of which is more technology in the cab,” said Melissa Purcell, senior v.p. of marketing and customer success. “Really designing something that minimizes distractions for driver certainly creates a smaller footprint on the windshield, all without sacrificing power.”

The SR4 also includes the new SmartSense ADAS sensors for short following and forward collision warning, lane departure warning, speeding detections, distracted and drowsy driving detection and pedestrian collision warning. There are also side-scan cameras, blind spot detections, backing cameras and collision recording. Feedback from the sensors enable drivers to react in real time.

The new platform also has mixed fleet capabilities. Current SmartDrive customers can use both new and pre-existing hardware without operational disruption, the company confirmed.

“The platform is shipping now and we have had a number of early adopters already using the product,” Freitas added.

