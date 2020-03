TORONTO, Ont. — We’ve said it before: If you got it, a truck brought it.

Social media feeds have been filled with memes and messages in recent days, thanking the truck drivers who keep freight moving. Here are a few examples that have crossed our own social media feeds.

#THANKATRUCKER



Help slow the curve. Our truckers are doing their jobs, do yours & stay at home! Say thanks to our drivers! 🚛🚚 pic.twitter.com/ttNVoMKobn — CTA (@CanTruck) March 23, 2020

The APTA would like to express gratitude to all the people that work in the trucking industry & their families for their continued dedication & support during this time of need. Thank you for your service! If you bought it, a truck brought it! pic.twitter.com/0owd7iVHyR — APTA_Trucking (@APTA_Trucking) March 18, 2020

During the regular routine of life and the high standard of living we're accustomed #Trucking often goes unnoticed. As you #SocialDistance in your home, please think about the professional #TruckDrivers making sure you're Comfortable and Safe. #Caronaviruspandemic #Canada pic.twitter.com/PaOx3qnC10 — MB Trucking (@TruckingMB) March 18, 2020

Truck drivers are working around the clock to keep shelves and clinics stocked with supplies. How can you #thankatrucker? Restaurants and rest stops are closed – buy a coffee, grab a meal, or open your doors. #keepitmovin #ableg #abpoli #COVID19 @jkenney@RicMcIver pic.twitter.com/jW9Lpk48wt — AMTA (@AMTA_ca) March 19, 2020

Thank you to all the Commercial Transport Drivers out there! We appreciate your service! Drive safely on our #BCHwys @BCTruckingAssoc pic.twitter.com/Tifs2azZCt — Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) March 19, 2020

Truckers are getting it done. Shelves are being restocked, and inventories at warehouses remain strong.



There is plenty of food, water and essential staples in the supply chain. No need to hoard—but do #ThankATrucker. #COVID19 #coronavirus — American Trucking (@TRUCKINGdotORG) March 18, 2020

I want to clarify something. 4 every truck driver being hailed on social media for fighting the good fight, R dozens of dispatchers,sales people, safety staff,mechanics,licensing staff,warehouse workers,truck stop staff,& friends & family just like you, keeping us rolling. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/20qK0PQNP3 — WTFC (@WTFC7) March 20, 2020

We would like to thank all the truck drivers and operators who are keeping the world moving. We appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/aAugIKa9ua — Daimler Trucks NA (@DaimlerTrucksNA) March 21, 2020

International Truck thanks all of the drivers across North America who are doing their part to keep our supply chain moving. Make sure you #ThankATrucker today. pic.twitter.com/I9ROQJ7uuF — International Trucks (@IntnlTrucks) March 18, 2020

Thank You Truck Drivers! The critical supplies, groceries and everything else you deliver every day has become even more important during these times. We appreciate all that you do!#ThankATrucker #Kenworth pic.twitter.com/Z21i4Ei0oI — Kenworth Truck Co. (@KenworthTruckCo) March 18, 2020

THANK YOU to all the truck drivers keeping our great country going right now! We appreciate all of your hard work and long hours to keep supplies moving! #thankatrucker #peterbiltpride pic.twitter.com/83HghIVVA2 — Peterbilt Motors Co. (@PeterbiltMotors) March 20, 2020

We are OPEN and ready to serve you!



Thank you to all the Pro Drivers who are keeping North America moving!



Showers & food available at all locations



For the latest information please visit – https://t.co/x3LzVX1ISb pic.twitter.com/J2eJcDKPzl — Pilot Flying J (@PilotFlyingJ) March 20, 2020

Make sure to #ThankATrucker as their hard work, customer service, and commitment to safety are what keeps life’s necessities accessible. To the 3.5 million men and women professional drivers, thank you for all that you do. pic.twitter.com/K2l1tINs5s — Ryder (@RyderSystemInc) March 18, 2020

Thank you to professional drivers for delivering the supplies our country needs to navigate through this unprecedented time. Stay up to date with our COVID-19 response at our facilities: https://t.co/AY2E0Rnaka — TravelCenters of America (@TATravelCenters) March 17, 2020

On behalf of Secretary Chao and the entire Department of Transportation — THANK YOU to America’s truck drivers. You are on the front lines of our nation’s fight against this virus, and you are making America proud. Together, we will win this fight. #ThankATrucker #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/po3bvbnHow — FMCSA (@FMCSA) March 19, 2020

Amidst the #Coronavirus/#COVID19 pandemic, Americans are depending on deliveries for their most basic necessities like never before… making effective logistics & supply chains more important than ever. #DeliveryDrivesAmerica #ThankATrucker pic.twitter.com/jAEW3atWo6 — UPS Public Affairs (@UPSPolicy) March 21, 2020

Sharing our support and admiration for the trucking industry – and especially the drivers – who are hard at work providing services to keep our country moving forward. #thankatrucker pic.twitter.com/MxCiYT7TZC — J. J. Keller & Assoc (@JJKeller) March 18, 2020