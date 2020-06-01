Spartan Motors rebrands itself as The Shyft Group

NOVI, Mich. — Specialty vehicle manufacturer Spartan Motors has changed its name to The Shyft Group following the divestiture of its emergency response business, the company announced Monday.

“For 45 years, the company has gone to market as Spartan. This new chapter has been well contemplated, aligned with our long-term growth strategy, and it is one we are incredibly proud of,” said Daryl Adams, president and CEO.

“The Shyft Group represents the pivot in market-focus and the corresponding forward momentum we have garnered in the work truck, specialty service, and delivery vehicle markets.”

The company said the new name represents speed, efficiency, agility and a high-intensity approach.

It will begin trading under the NASDAQ ticker symbol “SHYF” on Monday.

The Shyft Group employs 2,900 associates, and operates facilities across the U.S. and in Saltillo, Mexico.