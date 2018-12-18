Specialized Transportation Symposium set for Feb. 19-22

HOUSTON, Texas — The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association revealed the details of its upcoming Specialized Transportation Symposium recently.

The 2019 Specialized Transportation Symposium is set for Feb. 19-22 in Houston, Texas. The event normally sees roughly 500 attendees who have the opportunity to network as well as listen to a number of educational presentations and panels discuss the latest trends in the industry.

Educational sessions and panels include topics such as:

Perspectives from global corridors

What your customer is saying about you

Outside the rectangular box – Daseke does it different

Attracting and retaining the next generation of talent

What law enforcement really thinks about your load

Best practices for dealing with law enforcement

Driving best practices for nighttime

Avoiding bridge hits

This year, the special guest speaker is former Navy SEAL and New York Times best-selling author, Kevin ‘Dauber’ Lacz. He was also the co-star of the popular 2014 film American Sniper. He will give a presentation about the pitfalls of becoming too comfortable in any situation, how to avoid stagnancy, and the characteristics of the most successful individuals. There will also be a viewing of the film American Sniper as part of the symposium on February 20 from 8-10 p.m.

The symposium also wouldn’t be complete without recognizing the best in the biz. Winners of the 2018 Hauling Jobs of the Year will also be recognized at the symposium. Winners exemplify safety practices, ingenuity, specialized engineering, and in some instances, defying common misconceptions.

For more information, or to register, please visit www.scranet.org/sts2019.