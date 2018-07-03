Starship Freight celebrates 30 years in business

Starship Freight Celebrates 30 Years as a Third Party Logistics Provider

GEORGETOWN, Ont. — Starship Freight celebrated its 30th anniversary on July 1.

The company had modest beginnings with three employees back in 1988 and originally operated in Mississauga, Ont.

The third-party logistics industry was in its infancy. Michael McDonald, the founder and president explains: “It was a relatively new concept then with a low cost of entry. Freight broker operations were starting up and disappearing quickly as many did not have the finances or acumen to run a business properly. That all got sorted out with time. Early on, we initiated our 3C philosophy. A guiding principle that ensured each shipment we accepted was a win for our Customer, our Company and the Carriers we used.”

The move to Georgetown in 2002 allowed Starship to upgrade their facilities and accommodate for future growth. By this time, the firm had developed a strong niche in cross border dry van activity between Ontario and Quebec and to and from U.S. states east of the Mississippi. Longer haul lanes of Texas and California were growing and domestically they served the intra-provincial traffic between Ontario and Quebec and connected those markets to Western Canada by road and rail.

The company is now 24 people strong including many members of the McDonald family. The company has more than doubled in size since relocating to Georgetown. Their future growth plans include the expansion of their specialized services like flatbed and reefer commodities. They see having dedicated Starship teams managing these areas giving customers added comfort and security with their more specialized LTL and truckload requirements.

“The time has gone by quickly and we have come a long way since those early days,” McDonald said. “I’ve found if you take one day at a time, do what you say, do it consistently and stand behind the services you offer, success will surely follow. Having a great team that truly cares about the outcomes we deliver is the foundation this company has been built on.”

To discover more about Starship Freight visit their website at www.StarshipFreight.com