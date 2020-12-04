Steve Taylor retires from Rush Enterprises

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Rush Enterprises announced Friday that Steve Taylor, vice-president of medium-duty truck and bus sales, will retire Dec. 31.

He will be replaced by Scott Chowaniec, who is currently director of medium-duty truck sales.

Taylor joined Rush Enterprises in 2003, and has been instrumental in the growth of medium-duty truck sales for the organization, the company said.

Steve Taylor. (Photo: Supplied)

It said Taylor helped Rush Enterprises obtain franchises with Hino, Isuzu, Ford and Bluebird Bus to extend its product lineup, strengthening its presence in major markets from coast-to-coast, and becoming the largest dealer group with these OEMs.

In 2019, the company sold more than 16,000 new Class 3-7 vehicles, sharply up from a mere 600 units in 2003.

Taylor is considered as one of the most well-known leaders in the medium-duty truck space.

He also served on the board of trustees for the National Truck Equipment Association, and as chairman of Hino’s Dealer Council for three years. In addition, he served on the Isuzu Dealer Council for 12 years.

“Steve Taylor has made a lasting impression on our organization and had helped us build the strongest team of dedicated medium-duty truck sales professionals in the country,” said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Rush.

“He is directly responsible for the growth of our medium-duty truck sales business, and for positioning us as the leader in ready-to-roll inventory, for customers who need bodied-up inventory.”

Scott Chowaniec. (Photo: Supplied)

Chowaniec joined the company last year.

He has previously held sales and leadership roles in the U.S. and Europe, covering diverse global markets in the Middle East, Russia, Africa and South America with Paccar, DAF and most recently, Peterbilt.

“Scott brings a lifetime of industry experience and strong customer relationships to this role, and we are excited for him to use that expertise to help us make our medium-duty truck sales team even stronger,” said Rush.



In February 2019, Rush Enterprises entered into a joint venture with Tallman Group of Mississauga, Ont., under which the U.S. company is operating Tallman’s network of Canadian commercial vehicle dealerships.

Tallman has rebranded itself Rush Truck Centres of Canada.

And in September 2019, Rush Truck Centres of Canada acquired Archer Truck Services of St. Catharines, Ont.