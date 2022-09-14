Fort Garry Industries moves to new Sarnia location

Fort Garry Industries Sarnia has moved into a new 13,000-square-foot facility. The store offers aftermarket parts, truck and trailer equipment and repair services.

(Photo: Fort Garry Industries)

Robyn Spitzke, president of Fort Garry Industries said, “As growth continues in the Sarnia market, we wanted to provide our customers and employees with a new and modern facility that meets everyone’s needs and helps provide the best customer service.”

The new store has an open concept floor plan. FGI’s store on Aikin Road in Sarnia, Ont., will have the space to add additional inventory and expand product offerings. The hours of operation are Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.