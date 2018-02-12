Suddath names Scott Perry president of global logistics division

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Scott Perry has been named president of Suddath’s global logistics division.

Perry assumes the position with over 25 years of experience in logistics, transportation, operations and technology.

He joins the company after serving as chief operating officer at Nikola Motor Company. Prior to that, he was chief technology and procurement officer for Ryder System’s fleet management solutions division where he worked for more than 26 years in various operational and functional leadership roles in logistics and transportation.

“Our global logistics unit is one of our fastest-growing business lines and it was important for us to find a tenured leader with deep experience in transportation, logistics and new technology,” said Mike Brannigan, president and chief executive officer for The Suddath Companies. “Scott is a visionary leader with strong business skills who is also a cultural fit of our values of integrity, trust, innovation, commitment and teamwork. His experience with supply chain and next-generation logistics technology will be a huge asset to our Global Logistics division and our executive leadership team.”

Scott will be succeeding Dan DeSoto, the current president of Suddath global logistics division, who will be retiring in April after a distinguished career in the contract logistics business.