SuperRigs competition to begin May 30 in Texas 

Shell Rotella announced the 42nd SuperRigs truck competition will be hosted from May 30 to June 1, at Texas Motor Speedway.

This year’s SuperRigs will bring together truckers from across North America to compete for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes in 24 categories.

On May 30 contestants will turn the venue into a display of colors and lights as they compete for the “Best Lights” category.

Drones light up the night sky during the Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Gillette, Wy. (Photo: Shell Rotella)

Trucks will be judged by industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies. Judges will assess the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail, finish, originality and workmanship.

The competition will also feature a People’s Choice award, where attendees can cast their vote for their favorite truck each day of the event.

“This event not only showcases the beauty and power of these incredible machines but also honors the hardworking men and women who operate them,” said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella brand manager.

The event schedule includes an award ceremony, live music, and numerous family-friendly activities. Participants and attendees will see a performance by a local band, Brodie Lane, followed by a fireworks display.