T4C to showcase its charitable logistics at Truck World

The Trucks for Change Network, a non-profit group that helps deliver goods across the communities by connecting Canadian carriers with charities across the country, will exhibit at 2024 Truck World show in Mississauga’s International Centre.

From April 18 to 20, attendees will see how the Trucks for Change (T4C) network operates.

Visitors are encouraged to drop by the booth 3520 in Hall 3 to see the T4C branded trailer, which will be on display collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations for food banks.

(Photo: Trucks For Change)

“We look forward to talking with Truck World attendees about how the trucking industry is helping disadvantaged Canadians in all corners of the country through our network of community-focused trucking companies and sponsors,” said Betsy Sharples, executive director for Trucks for Change.

Since 2011, the organization helped distribute more that 17 million pounds of donated food and other essential goods — much of it in trucks that were “going there anyway” — as T4C strives to align the charitable deliveries with fleets’ normal, scheduled operations to maximize efficiency.