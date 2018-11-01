Tallman Group adds Doepker trailers to product offerings

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Tallman Group announced today that it has added Doepker Industries trailers to its product offerings.

The new line will be available at all Tallman and Tru-Nor dealership locations in Ontario.

“The addition of the Doepker Industries hopper, steel end dump, steel flat deck and logger trailers complements our existing lineup of trailers very well and we are excited to be a part of the Doepker team,” said Sean Brady, business development manager, Tallman Group. “This allows us to further support the agricultural, gravel, mining, forestry, and flat bed industry segments with an exceptional Canadian-made product.”

Bill Schuler, chief sales and marketing officer, Doepker Industries added: “We are excited to welcome the Tallman Group to our family of Doepker Dealerships and look forward to a long and successfulrelationship as we enjoy growing our businesses along with helping to grow our customers businesses with all of their trailer requirements.”