MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Tallman Group has announced an organizational realignment within the regional operations leadership team.

The following changes have been made:

David Amelotte, regional vice-president, Eastern Ontario is responsible for the operations of Belleville, Cornwall, Kemptville; Dealership and Collision Centre, Kingston; Dealership and Power Systems, East Ottawa and West Ottawa locations;

Jordan Markoff, regional vice-president, Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is responsible for the operations of Oshawa, Markham and Mississauga and Peel Truck & Trailer locations;

Terry Descoteaux, regional vice-president, Northern Ontario continues to be responsible for the operations of Sudbury, Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie locations;

Ron McCabe, director of parts is responsible for parts purchasing and sales for the Tallman Group organization.

David, Jordan, Ron and Terry will report directly to Richard Shortt, vice-president of operations for the Tallman Group.