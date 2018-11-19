Tandet, Kriska named winners in this year’s Food Sort Challenge

TORONTO, Ont. — Once again the Daily Bread Food Bank hosted its food sort challenge to get major corporations involved in tackling hunger.

Held at Daily Bread’s head office in Etobicoke, 20 teams and over 200 people took part in the two-day long Corporate Food Sort Challenge.

“Eliminating hunger not only means having good social safety nets in place but it also requires corporate social responsibility,” said Neil Hetherington, CEO of the Daily Bread Food Bank. “Within a decade, food insecurity went up 170% in Etobicoke alone, so being aware of the needs of the community is critical. All the corporate groups here today are illustrating how important it is to be hands-on in the change making process.”

In total, 42,000 of pounds of food was sorted; food which will then be distributed to food banks all across the city of Toronto.

Teams were tasked to sort and package donated food within a 1.5 hour period. Correctly packaging food – while checking for crushed or open cans – were part of the challenge. Any team who failed to do so faced penalties.

Day two featured members of Trucks for Change – a not-for-profit organization that donates truck space to charities seeking to ship food and goods. All Trucks for Change teams gave it their all, but Tandet and Kriska Transportation tied for first place as the day-two winners.

Daily Bread Food Bank relies on individuals, agencies and corporate partners to raise awareness on key issues, boost fundraising campaigns and drive volunteerism. The Corporate Food Sort Challenge is an opportunity for our partners show their long-standing commitment towards charitable work and advocacy for years to come.