Teamsters reject UPS offer, walk away from bargaining table

Teamsters have rejected the latest offer from UPS in the U.S., walking away from the bargaining table at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee unanimously rejected the package and reported that UPS refused to provide a “last, best, and final offer”.

“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don’t want to,” said Teamsters general president Sean M. O’Brien, in a press release. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”

“The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite UPS’s historic offer that builds on industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table,” UPS said in a statement of its own.

“Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy. Only our non-union competitors benefit from the Teamsters’ actions. We’re proud of our offer. It delivers wins for our people. The Teamsters should return to the table to finalize this deal.”

Earlier company concessions included commitments to better cool vehicles.

The UPS Teamsters contract covering more than 340,000 full- and part-time workers expires July 31. No additional negotiations are scheduled, and Teamsters says its members will walk off the job once the deadline is reached.

Members approved strike action by a 97% margin in June.