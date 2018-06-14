Terrapure’s Fletcher to lead PMTC board

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) begins its annual conference today as a new board of directors prepares to take the helm. A record 201 attendees are registered to attend.

Brad Fletcher of Terrapure Environmental will be the chairman as of July 1, accepting the gavel from John Harrison of CPC Logistics Canada who now serves as past chairman. Shari Lagala of Patene Building Supplies is first vice-chairwoman, and Steve Lawn of Parkland Fuel Corporation is second vice-chairman.

Rounding out the board are the following directors: