Terrapure’s Fletcher to lead PMTC board

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) begins its annual conference today as a new board of directors prepares to take the helm. A record 201 attendees are registered to attend.

Brad Fletcher of Terrapure Environmental will be the chairman as of July 1, accepting the gavel from John Harrison of CPC Logistics Canada who now serves as past chairman. Shari Lagala of Patene Building Supplies is first vice-chairwoman, and Steve Lawn of Parkland Fuel Corporation is second vice-chairman.

Rounding out the board are the following directors:

  • Kimberly Biback, Sharpe Transportation
  • John Bowen, Volvo Trucks Canada
  • Phil Camp, Paccar Leasing
  • Gerald Caroll, Wesbell Logistics
  • Jim Dimech, Praxair Canada
  • Ted Dezsenyi, FedEx Ground Package Systems
  • Sanchia Duran, Blackberry Radar
  • Fred Hildebrand, Idealease of North America
  • Jason Hinton, Burnbrae Farms
  • Marcus Mares, PeopleNet Canada Corporation
  • David Marvin, Tandet
  • Terry Maw, Trailer Wizards
  • Jon Ratnasamy, Wolseley Canada
  • Kim Richardson, TTSAO
  • Kevin Riley, Maple Leaf Foods
  • Dennis Shantz, Home Hardware Stores
  • Michael Thomson, MEE/ISB Canada
  • Claudio Venditti, Penske Truck Leasing Canada
  • Andy Walker, Molson Coors
  • Imre Zalan, Chemtrade Logistics
