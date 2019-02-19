TFI buys Toronto Tank Lines

MONTREAL, Que. — TFI International announced today that it has acquired Toronto Tank Lines (TTL).

TTL operates storage facilities and a fleet of approximately 75 tank trailers and 45 power units. According to the agreement, TTL will operate as a standalone business unit within TFI.

“We are delighted to have Toronto Tank Lines join the TFI International group of companies,” stated Alain Bédard, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International. “TTL’s strategic location in Hamilton Harbour along with its best-inclass transportation, transloading, tank storage and wash rack assets will synergistically fit into our family of tank companies across North America as we seek to accelerate its growth.”