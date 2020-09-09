TFI cements CCC purchase, adds to earlier Comcar acquisitions

MONTREAL, Que. – TFI International has acquired CCC Transportation, known primarily as a bulk carrier that operated as a subsidiary of Comcar Industries.

The US $6.8-million deal includes associated real estate and additional equipment.

Comcar Industries and its subsidiaries had filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on May 17, and TFI International had already purchased CT Transportation and MCT Transportation through the related proceedings.

Florida-headquartered CCC Transportation was founded in 1953, and operated as a truckload carrier in the southeast U.S. One of Florida’s largest intrastate motor carriers, it hauled cement through Georgia and Florida, as well as dry van, intermodal, dedicated fleets, logistics and retail direct deliveries.

The acquired fleet has 80 drivers, 100 tractors, and more than 80 trailers, and generates about US $10 million in annual revenue, TFI reports. More than 90 other trailers were also acquired along with the related real estate.

CCC Transportation now becomes part of TFI International’s truckload business segment.

“CCC fits nicely with our existing BTC southern cement business and represents another important addition to our expanding specialized Truckload operations,” said TFI International chairman, president and CEO Alain Bédard in a related statement.