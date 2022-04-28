TFI International off to ‘strong start’ as TForce Freight drives revenue growth

TFI International posted US$2.19 billion in Q1 revenue – a 91% year-over-year increase – while also growing net income 121% to $147.7 million.

“The year is off to a strong start for TFI International as we capitalize on favorable trends across our highly diverse end markets and our own internal opportunities to drive synergies and operational enhancements,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president and CEO.

A TFI International truck is pictured at Truck World. (Photo: James Menzies)

“Through adherence to TFI’s longstanding operating principles that emphasize continual focus on the customer, an asset-light approach, and ‘freight that fits’, we are confident in our ability to navigate uncertain economic times, while also executing on multiple opportunities to streamline operations and drive further synergies related to the ongoing successful integration of TForce Freight.”

LTL revenue soared 535%, truckload gained 22%, logistics 15%, and package and courier saw revenue decline 5%. Operating income of $219.8 million was a 116% spike compared to the same quarter last year.