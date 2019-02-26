TFI International acquires Schilli

MONTREAL, Que. – TFI International today announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of TFI International has acquired Schilli Corporation, a business that specializes in the transportation of dry and liquid bulk and offers dedicated fleet solutions and other value-add services throughout the Midwest, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions of the United States.

With its more than 400 employees, Schilli operates 22 facilities across its service region and has a fleet of over 340 tractors, including independent contractors, and more than 500 trailers. TFI International has a leading market position in Specialized Truckload in Canada, and this acquisition expands this business line into the United States.

Schilli will operate as a standalone business unit within TFI’s Specialized Truckload group, with Bob Schilli, Jr. and John Koons continuing in their roles.

“We are pleased to welcome Schilli and its dedicated team to the TFI International group of companies,” stated Alain Bédard, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International. “Schilli is a superb strategic fit for us with its sophisticated service offerings, and will help boost our tank presence across the eastern U.S. which is a targeted growth region for us.”