Theme revealed for HDAW 2019

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ’19 (HDAW 2019) conference organizers have announced “Connecting to the Future” as the theme for the annual conference to be held Jan. 28-31, 2019 at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

“We looked at our industry’s primary challenges, from both the supplier and distributor angles, and will focus the education program on bridging concerns to solutions,” said Brett Penzkofer, vice-president, North America aftermarket for Meritor.

“In 2019, HDAW is going to focus on customers, employees, products, and technologies, and the issues that keep us up at night,” said Ian Johnston, v.p operations and marketing for Harman HVS. “We want to identify and confront business pain points with resolutions that we can actually use.”

HDAW is a business-to-business, executive conference presented by a joint operating committee of industry leaders from 12 industry associations.

For more information, go to www.hdaw.org, contact W.T. Glasgow, conference management, at 708.226.1300.