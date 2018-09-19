Thermo King showcases its vision for the future

HANNOVER, Germany – Thermo King unveiled its vision for the future at this year’s IAA truck show.

It’s called Thermotopia – a city where the refrigeration transportation industry ensures the safety of goods and food, while it eliminated smog, congestion, and noise. Thermotopia will ensure fleets stay ahead of regulations, and can grow their business while staying environmentally sustainable, according to Thermo King.

As such, Thermo King rolls out its E-200 fully-electric refrigeration unit at the show. The unit is for both electric and engine powered vans and trucks under 3.5 tons.

It also showcased its new SLXi trailer refrigeration units which now featuring an upgraded, lower emission and quieter GreenTech engine, and it’s new self-powered T-560R refrigeration unit. The T-560R has the widest range in the truck refrigeration industry. With added capacity and better pull down it allows customers to do more deliveries with more cargo and more door openings. Compared with the predecessor, the T-560R units come with 20%increase in both fresh and frozen capacity and 5% reduction in fuel consumption to address the flexibility and sustainability of fleet operations.

“The biggest challenges and opportunities lie in cities particularly with increasing urbanization and changing regulations,” said Pauli Johannesen, vice-president and general manager for Truck, Trailer and Bus at Thermo King. “The Thermo King offering is designed to ‘future-proof’ transport companies’ investments by addressing regulatory requirements, optimizing fleet operations and ultimately improving the total cost of ownership.”