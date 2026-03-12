THRC adds 10 companies to its Women’s Leadership Accord

Ten more organizations joined the Women’s Leadership Accord during the 12th annual Women with Drive (WWD) Leadership held by Trucking HR Canada in Toronto.

The additions bring the total number of participating organizations to 60. The initiative was first launched at the WWD summit last year, with 14 inaugural signatories. The program exists to encourage employers in the trucking and logistics sector to take deliberate steps to recruit, retain, and support women in the workplace.

New Women’s Leadership Accord signatories were announced on March 5 (Photo: Krystyna Shchedrina)

The companies that joined the Accord are: 4Refuel, Apps Transport Group, Big Freight Systems, Earl Hardy Trucking, JD Smith Logistics Solutions, Primax Energy, RST and Sunbury Transport, Shoreland Transport, TEN Canada, and Wills Transfer.

The Accord is built on four pillars — gender equity, inclusivity, safety, and empowerment — reflecting key concerns raised by the industry stakeholders.

Employers can join the Accord by committing to the program’s four pillars, and then earn their certificate by demonstrating what initiatives they already have in place to take action in the areas of leadership, attraction and recruitment, retention, health and safety and community engagement.