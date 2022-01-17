THRC panel to explore new HR ideas
Trucking HR Canada (THRC) has launched an industry advisory group committed to contributing to innovative and fresh approaches around human resources.
The National HR Transformative Change group is made up of 25 industry representatives from across the country and along with strategic advisors will work to identify and inform new ideas and solutions.
Trucking HR Canada’s latest labor market information shows the total number of vacancies for transport truck drivers has increased in the third quarter of 2021, at 22,990, representing a 20% increase in driver vacancies over the second quarter of 2021.
Through a THRC employer survey, it was found that close to 75% of employers see the recruitment of new drivers as a significant business challenge and 40% see the recruitment of non-driving occupations as an emerging and significant business challenge.
“We look forward to engaging discussions focused on new considerations and fresh approaches that will help inform Trucking HR Canada’s ongoing work in helping employers address their workforce needs,” said Angela Splinter, CEO, Trucking HR Canada. “It is clear that new approaches are needed.”
The group will meet Feb. 2, and identify an action plan.
As usual only insurance employees and goverment employees have the right to enjoy their lives. Nobody thinks that someone who smokes a joint on their weekend off is a threat come monday. Its absolutely rediculous that the same people can prohibit from earning a honest living and sit at home stoned all f—in day. Funny how the truck driver shortage coincides perfectly to when they brought in draconian rules and the fact remains rules don’t apply to themselves. Nobody other than lil potatoe and braindead bill Blaire who facilitate meth and fentanyl crises through bc casino’s fiasco wants to see people on hard drugs driving anything.
Too many sick or injured truck drivers end up homeless. We need to have a plan to look after the sick truck drivers before we bring more new drivers into trucking in my opinion.