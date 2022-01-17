THRC panel to explore new HR ideas

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) has launched an industry advisory group committed to contributing to innovative and fresh approaches around human resources.

The National HR Transformative Change group is made up of 25 industry representatives from across the country and along with strategic advisors will work to identify and inform new ideas and solutions.

Trucking HR Canada’s latest labor market information shows the total number of vacancies for transport truck drivers has increased in the third quarter of 2021, at 22,990, representing a 20% increase in driver vacancies over the second quarter of 2021.

Through a THRC employer survey, it was found that close to 75% of employers see the recruitment of new drivers as a significant business challenge and 40% see the recruitment of non-driving occupations as an emerging and significant business challenge.

“We look forward to engaging discussions focused on new considerations and fresh approaches that will help inform Trucking HR Canada’s ongoing work in helping employers address their workforce needs,” said Angela Splinter, CEO, Trucking HR Canada. “It is clear that new approaches are needed.”

The group will meet Feb. 2, and identify an action plan.