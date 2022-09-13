Phillips Industries promotes Carungi to director – OE tractor and specialty accounts

Phillips Industries has promoted Patrick Carungi to director – OE tractor and specialty accounts.

Carungi is responsible for growing Phillips Industries’ business with tractor and specialty equipment original equipment manufacturers.

Patrick Carungi (Photo: Phillips Industries)

He has more than 15 years of experience working with OEM commercial vehicle and automotive manufacturers. Carungi joined Phillips Industries in 2013 as a national accounts manager and was promoted to national sales manager in 2016.

Earlier, Carungi worked for Kanematsu USA and Nissha USA.

Carungi graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Arts in international business/trade/commerce. He is proficient in Japanese.