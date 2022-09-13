Phillips Industries promotes Carungi to director – OE tractor and specialty accounts
Phillips Industries has promoted Patrick Carungi to director – OE tractor and specialty accounts.
Carungi is responsible for growing Phillips Industries’ business with tractor and specialty equipment original equipment manufacturers.
He has more than 15 years of experience working with OEM commercial vehicle and automotive manufacturers. Carungi joined Phillips Industries in 2013 as a national accounts manager and was promoted to national sales manager in 2016.
Earlier, Carungi worked for Kanematsu USA and Nissha USA.
Carungi graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Arts in international business/trade/commerce. He is proficient in Japanese.
