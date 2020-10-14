THRSCA conference set for Nov. 4

TRURO, N.B. – The Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic (THRSCA) will hold its annual Advancing Women in Trucking conference virtually this year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Registration is now open for the event, scheduled for Nov. 4, it said.

THRSCA said it was moving the conference online because of Covid-19.

“We are offering the same great lineup of speakers, amazing gift packages, awards and a grand prize draw for attending the day,” it said.

Former Oprah producer Sally Lou Loveman and certified executive coach Harriette Schumacher will be the guest speakers this year.