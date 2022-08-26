CentrePort Canada president and CEO Gray resigns
CentrePort Canada president and CEO Diane Gray has resigned.
The board of directors has accepted the resignation effective Oct. 21, and will be undertaking a search in the coming weeks to seek a new leader for Manitoba’s 20,000-acre inland port and foreign trade zone, according to a news release.
Since 2009, Gray oversaw the creation of a master plan and strategy for CentrePort Canada and has been instrumental in helping the vision become a reality.
“Gray has been the driving force behind CentrePort Canada’s success,” said Kevin Hooke, chairman, CentrePort Canada.
