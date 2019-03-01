Trailcon moves Cornwall operations into larger facility

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Trailcon Leasing announced today that it will move its Cornwall, Ont. operations to a new, larger location that will double its current capacity.

The new facility, situated at 18060 Glen Road, South Glengarry, Ont., is directly adjacent to Highway 401. It features a 4,400-sq.-ft. repair shop equipped for reefer work, large jobs, and divider wall rebuilds, and a 1,300-sq.-ft. office space with a newly renovated dedicated driver reception area. There are also powered parking spaces for trucks and customer vehicles.

Trailcon has signed a three-year lease on the facility.

Cornwall branch coordinator Shawn Ferguson will continue in that capacity following the move.

“I am excited about our new facility,” said Ferguson. “With our additional repair space, proximity to the highway and powered parking, we can continue to meet the demands of our growing number of customers.”

“This facility is yet another example of how Trailcon has invested in the future of the company,” said Trailcon president Jerry Brown. “It follows newly built facilities that have replaced existing ones in Brampton, Edmonton and Calgary. As the trucking industry continues to evolve, we must keep pace.”