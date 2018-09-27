Trailcon’s Edmonton branch manager to retire

EDMONTON, Alta. — Trailcon has officially announced that Dave Ambrock, its Edmonton branch manager, will be retiring on December 31, 2018.

Ambrock will be replaced by Laine Hrechuk, who will begin work with Trailcon on October 1, shadowing Dave until the end of the year when he will assume the title of branch manager, Edmonton.

Trailcon president Al Boughton commented: “Dave has been an integral part of Trailcon’s beginnings and its success in Edmonton – there is no doubt he will be missed by the entire team. We all wish him the best as he enjoys retirement and have comfort in knowing that he’s just a phone call away if we need him.”

Ambrock has been with Trailcon Edmonton for 11 years. Before leaving his post, Dave will be the first Trailcon Edmonton employee to put the keys in the door of the newly completed Edmonton facility, which is set to open in December 2018.

Hrechuk comes to Trailcon with many years of experience, previously serving as a transport division manager and transport sales manager for Edmonton’s Thermo King Western Inc., and in sales with Pro-West Refrigeration and Epoch Western Canada. His tenure as branch manager, Edmonton begins on January 1, 2019.