Trailers of Texas becomes Transcourt’s new representation in Gulf Region

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Transcourt Tank Leasing announced today it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Trailers of Texas, a major tank trailer distributor in Houston.

As part of this agreement, Trailers of Texas will become the official Transcourt Tank Leasing representative in the Gulf Coast – USA.

“The synergy between the two trailer specialists will bring complementary strength to better serve Transcourt’s customers in the Gulf region,” said Shawn Rogers Transcourt’s v.p., business development for North America.

“Having been in business for some 20 years and sharing a lot of our values and objectives, we believe that Trailers of Texas is the right fit for us,” added Bruce Daccord, president of Transcourt Tank Leasing. “We are very pleased to be able to work with such a quality partner and we’re excited to see where this will lead Transcourt in the U.S.A. in 2019 and beyond.”