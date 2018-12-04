Train Trailer names new national account manager

TORONTO, Ont. — Train Trailer announced today that James Currier has been promoted to national account manager.

He will report to the company’s president Rick Kloepfer and will oversee the company’s sales team and assist in managing major national accounts from its new head office in Bolton, Ont.

For the past two years, Currier has served as senior account manager on Train Trailer’s sales team, ensuring his customers maximized their growth and increased their efficiency.

“Our company has always strived to promote from within and James demonstrated great leadership, passion and a results-driven approach to his roles over the last two years, making him the best candidate for the position,” said Kloepfer. “His combination of skills, background in equipment finance and hands-on experience with our customers will be a great asset in helping us achieve our sales goals and growth plans for the future.”