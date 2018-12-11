Train Trailer buys Annexus Leasing

MONTREAL, Que. — Train Trailer announced today that it has purchased the assets and customers of Annexus Leasing in Montreal.

The purchase will be immediately integrated into Train Trailer’s existing operation at 1111 Pitfield in Montreal.

“This is just one of many initiatives we are taking to expand our capacity, coverage and overall footprint in the trailer leasing, rental and service market,” said Rick Kloepfer, president of Train Trailer. “Adding 300 container chassis will greatly add capacity for new and old customers alike. Our existing customer service team is top notch at our Pitfield location. We only need a brief time period to transition the additional assets and customers fully into Train Trailer.”