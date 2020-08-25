Transborder freight up 46% in June

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Trucks moved freight valued at US$56.5 billion between the U.S., Canada and Mexico in June, up 44% from the previous month, but down 14% from June 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

Source: BTS

Truck freight between U.S. and Canada alone was worth $25.4 billion in June, up 30% from May, but down 15% from June 2019, BTS said Tuesday.

The second most-used mode of transportation was railways, which moved $11.2 billion of freight in June, up 105% from May. That was still down 29% from June 2019.

In all, transborder freight worth $82.1 billion was moved by all modes of transportation, up 46% from May, BTS said.

The agency also said that the value of transborder freight in June was down 21% from the same month last year.