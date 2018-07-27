TransCore annual conference and golf tournament a hole-in-one

ETOBICOKE, Ont. — The 20th annual TransCore Link Logistics conference and charity golf tournament was a hole-in-one according to organizers.

The sun was shining as members of the transportation industry came out to raise money for Kids Help Phone and other Canadian children’s charities.

The event, held on July 16 in Etobicoke at Markland Wood Private Golf Club, included complimentary food and talks on the state of the industry. Along with seeing a demo of the new Loadlink, guests had the opportunity to win several prizes like a foursome Blue Jays experience package, a big screen television and much more. The morning finished with a panel discussion on how cryptocurrency is affecting the transportation industry. Moderator, Mike McCarron kept the discussion light and fun as the audience tuned in to hear the latest Blockchain buzz.

After the conference, Link golfers headed out to the green. Along the course, players had poutine, ice cream and plenty of chances to win great prizes like a Florida golf vacation and plane tickets at various on-course activities.

Norm Smyth, a representative from Kids Help Phone, took the stage to thank everyone and explain why the foundation is such a necessity to Canadian youth.

“They (Canadian youth) can talk to somebody who is nonjudgmental… anonymously, on whatever forum they want to talk to us on. They’re going to get the help and support that they need and be able to move forward and become vibrant people of society,” said Smyth before he was handed the donation cheque.