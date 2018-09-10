TransCore Link Logistics reveals 2018 scholarship recipients

TORONTO, Ont. — This scholarship season marks the fourth year TransCore Link Logistics has given back to high school students.

The LinkScholar Program identifies talented young people, affiliated with the transportation industry, and helps them fulfill their potential by assisting with tuition costs.

“Every year we receive applications from students across the country who are passionate about their future. This year was no exception. There were so many deserving students paving a way for their futures,” said Claudia Milicevic, senior director and general manager of TransCore Link Logistics.

The 2018 LinkScholar Program received impressive applications from coast to coast. However, two east coast applicants stood out amongst the rest. Emma Starr from Quispamsis, New Brunswick and Miranda Goodman from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia were awarded scholarships.

Both young women had strong applications that emphasized their community involvement and determination to accomplish their goals in life. TransCore Link Logistics awarded both with $2,500 each to put towards their studies.

“This year’s recipients have a spirit of learning and are dedicated to caring for others. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for these two and wish them the very best in pursuit of their goals,” said Milicevic.

To view videos of each of the 2018 winners and for more information on the program, visit www.transcore.ca/giving-back-community.