Transcourt Tank Leasing names new regional account manager for Western Canada

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Transcourt Tank Leasing has strengthened its team in Western Canada with the appointment of Jason Hugo to the role of regional account manager, Western Canada.

Hugo is well-known in the tank industry with more than 20 years of sales experience with several tank trailer manufacturers and repair facilities.

“To support the growth of our business in Western Canada and better serve our customers in this market, we have decided to restructure the territory and add an additional member to our team,” said Transcourt’s vice-president of business development, Shawn Rogers.

As part of this territory restructuring, Kevin Quick now assumes the position of key account manager – Oil & Gas, focusing primarily on the crude, condensate and NGL segments while Jason as Regional Account Manager will attend to customers in the chemical, petroleum and dry bulk sectors.

“Kevin’s experience, industry knowledge, as well as his proximity to our client base together with Jason broad knowledge and understanding of trailer specs, maintenance and repair of tank trailers will definitely enable us to provide a higher level of service to our customers in the west,” added Transcourt’s president, Bruce Daccord.