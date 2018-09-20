Transcourt Tank Leasing names new v.p. of business development

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Transcourt Tank Leasing announced this week that Shawn Rogers has been named vice-president of business development for North America.

Rogers has been a senior sales rep leader for more than 20 years in the transportation industry. Most recenttly, he served as the commercial leader for Canada at Train Trailer.

In this new role, along with being a member of the senior executive team, ROgers will lead the business development and marketing teams and their aggressive growth strategies across North America. He will be based at Transcourt’s head office in Oakville, Ontario.