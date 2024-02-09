Transom Capital takes over Webasto’s charging business

Transom Capital Group, headquartered in Los Angeles, will acquire a majority stake in Webasto’s charging business.

The two companies signed a corresponding purchase agreement on Feb. 7.

While Webasto divests its charging business to focus on its core businesses, it will remain a minority shareholder in the division, said Marcel Bartling, Webasto’s chief technology officer.

(Image: Webasto Group)

“Charging is at the forefront of the global transition toward electric vehicles and we are super excited to partner with Webasto to continue to grow the charging solutions business,” said Russ Roenick, founder and managing partner at Transom Capital Group.

Webasto has invested heavily in electro-mobility in recent years in order to expand its product portfolio. In 2022, the company made the strategic decision to seek an investor for the wallbox and mobile charger business.