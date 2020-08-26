Trimble tool holds truckers accountable

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Collecting data is the easy part, but the information is useful only if we can analyze and make sense of it to reduce risks.

That was the message at a Trimble Transportation webinar Wednesday on using analytics to elevate driver compliance, safety and accountability. The session was held on the third day of Trimble’s virtual user conference.

Trimble says its portal simplifies big data. (Photo: Trimble)

Senior product manager Mike Soricelli said what matters is how can we turn the data into actionable items to increase safety.

“With many data points available, it can be difficult to determine what data is useful and how to confidently analyze it to make effective decisions,” he said.

Soricelli said Trimble’s Video Intelligence and Safety Analytics portal simplifies big data so fleets can properly coach and hold drivers accountable on speeding, behavior, hours-of-service (HoS) compliance and fatigue.

He said the platform has the ability to import various data inputs into an easy-to-read dashboard, making it simpler for fleets to identify potential risks, whether it is related to driver behavior or fatigue.

And speaking of fatigue, Soricelli said Trimble has partnered with Pulsar Informatics to deliver a fatigue monitoring and risk management solution.

Fatigue analysis. (Photo: Trimble)

He said Pulsar has done work for the U.S. space agency NASA, and also has a project going right now with the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

The FMCSA estimates that driver fatigue may be an associated factor in 13% of accidents involving commercial trucks.

“Eighteen hours without sleep is like having a blood alcohol content of 0.05. That is crazy when you think about it,” Soricelli said.

“So, when you think about the amount of time drivers spend on the road and how much sleep they are getting, fatigue definitely plays a significant factor into that driver behavior.”

The Trimble portal constantly monitors and updates driver fatigue, and that information is available in real time to carriers, he said.

The portal also offers a printable driver scorecard, which Soricelli said is a great way to establish key performance indicators.

The Trimble analytics tools are optional. They can be customized to fit the needs of all fleet sizes, Soricelli said.