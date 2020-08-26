Truck arrivals rebound after falling for six weeks in a row

OTTAWA, Ont. – Truck arrivals returned to normal during the week of Aug. 17-23 after dropping for six consecutive weeks, the Canada Border Services Agency said Wednesday.

It said 116,288 truck drivers entered the country during Aug. 17-23, compared to 116,098 the same period a year ago.

It is the second time truck arrivals have returned to normal since Covid-19 struck earlier this year – the first was during the week of June 29-July 5.

Overall volumes during Aug. 17-23 were down 87% for those crossing via land, and 93% through airports, compared to the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

These numbers are consistent with the previous week, it added.

Canada and the U.S. have agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until Sept. 21 to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions, first introduced in late March, are not applicable to commercial vehicles.